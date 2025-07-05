The Texas Rangers are having a season to forget. The Rangers added even more frustration to the campaign on Friday, as the team dropped yet another game in extra innings. Texas lost to San Diego 3-2, causing Rangers manager Bruce Bochy to make a powerful admission.

“It's pretty simple,” Bochy said, per MLB.com. “You’ve got to get a hit with runners in scoring position. We had the right guys up there at times. And it's got to be a case of somebody coming through to punch a run across. It's frustrating to lose these extra-inning games, but it's a pretty simple game. I'll say it all the time: You got to get a hit with runners on.”

The Rangers have now gone to extras in six of their last nine games. It hasn't all been bad, as the club does have five wins in their last 10 contests. The Rangers are now 43-45 on the season, following the loss to the Padres Friday.

The Rangers are at a crossroads, just a few years after winning the World Series

Rangers fans have not been able to celebrate much, since the team won the World Series just a few years ago. Texas has had losing baseball since then, with rumors flying that Bochy may not be around much longer to manage the team. The Rangers are already preparing to look at candidates in case Bochy decides to jump ship.

Texas' players are trying to make the best of the situation this season, but anger is mounting.

“It's definitely frustrating,” utility player Josh Smith said. “Personally, I feel like I've had numerous opportunities to get a guy in from second or third and just haven't done it. So that's just been frustrating. I haven't done my part.