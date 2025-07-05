Even though the New York Mets lost more games than they won recently, right fielder Juan Soto remains hot. He's batting .266 with 21 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 83 hits.

On Friday, it was Soto who brought out the July 4 fireworks in the Mets' comeback victory over the New York Yankees, 6-5. He went 3 for 4 with a home run, single, and double, a triple shy of the cycle.

Afteward, his teammate and second baseman Jeff McNeil paid him the highest compliment, per Jorge Castillo of ESPN.

“That was awesome,” McNeil said. “He had a great day. Huge home run. That's just who he is. It's fun to watch, and I feel like every time he comes to the plate, he's going to do something cool.”

McNeil had a breakthrough moment in the game. He made an incredible diving stop, denying Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu a hit. Furthermore, McNeil hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning.

In addition, the Mets notched their third consecutive victory and dealt the Yankees their fifth consecutive loss. The Mets are in a fierce battle with the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

As of now, they are 51-38, a half game behind the Phillies, who are 51-37.

McNeil and Soto are two of the Mets' most significant assets .

Both players are instrumental to keeping the Mets in contention. Last December, Soto signed a historic $765 million contract for 15 years with the Mets. He is considered to be one of the best hitters in the league.

In June, Soto was named the NL Player of the Month with a .322 batting average and .474 on-base percentage. Overall, Soto is consistent at getting on base. That same month, Soto achieved his 1,000th career hit, joining Mickey Mantle to accomplish that feat before the age of 27

As for McNeil, he brings a depth of versatility. He can play multiple positions, including outfield, second base, and third base. In 2022, McNeil won the MLB batting title, and the following year, he signed a four-year $50 million contract extension with the Mets.