The Texas Rangers continue to stumble in close games, and Friday’s 3-2 loss to the San Diego Padres only added to the growing concern. The defeat at Petco Park marked their sixth extra-inning contest in the last nine games and another squandered chance to reach .500. A troubling trend is emerging — and a stat shared by Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News on X, formerly known as Twitter, summed it up clearly.

“Adolis García, Marcus Semien, and Corey Seager are a combined 5 for 17 in extra innings this season; the rest of the Rangers are 0 for 22”

That gap underscores how top-heavy the Rangers offense has become. While the team’s core stars are underperforming compared to their 2024 numbers, the rest of the lineup hasn’t been able to pick up the slack. Texas is now 3-4 in extra-inning games this season after going 9-2 in 2024. Despite having a similar record at this point last year, that team was making better contact and executing in key moments. And while the 2023 squad captured a World Series title, the 2025 Rangers look far more fragile, inconsistent, and unable to close out tight games when it matters most.

The loss to the Padres dropped Texas to 43-45, good for fourth in the AL West standings. Friday marked the 11th straight loss to San Diego dating back to 2020. Even more frustrating, the Rangers led 2-0 early behind another strong outing from Kumar Rocker before going cold at the plate. The offense finished 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 baserunners.

Beyond the stats, the extra-inning struggles are wearing down the pitching staff. In the last four games that went beyond nine innings, the Rangers bullpen has thrown over 300 total pitches. Relievers like Hoby Milner, Robert Garcia, and Shawn Armstrong are being stretched thin. Milner, who had a 1.94 ERA just a week ago, now sits at 2.57 after a rough outing against Baltimore.

The pressure is mounting. The Rangers are near the bottom of MLB in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging. A hitting coach change in May hasn’t sparked much improvement. With a brutal 10-game road trip looming, including matchups with the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros, this slide could get worse before it gets better.

Unless Texas finds timely hitting soon, the overreliance on its core trio could crush any hopes of climbing in the AL West standings.