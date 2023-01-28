With 31 games remaining in the regular season, Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin has passed Hall of Fame shooting guard Reggie Miller for the most points off the bench by a rookie in franchise history, with 816.

Bennedict Mathurin passed Reggie Miller for the most points off the bench by a Pacers rookie with 816 points this season.🔥 pic.twitter.com/aEVrYWaTWl — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 28, 2023

For reference, Miller played in all 82 games as a rookie, averaging 10.0 points per contest. Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is averaging 17.7 points per game.

Mathurin is already one of the most electrifying players in the league despite only being in the NBA for four months. Charismatic, confident and talented, Mathurin has all of the intangibles necessary to be a star both for the franchise and in the league. Excelling offensively for the Pacers early on thanks to an explosive jab step and a penchant for drawing fouls, the Arizona product is a leader in the Rookie of the Year race.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is likely the frontrunner for the ROY award. Banchero has started more games, has a higher scoring average, has a higher assist average and been less streaky than Mathurin.

Nonetheless, Mathurin isn’t going to make the voting for the award easy. Especially if he keeps accomplishing feats like he did on Friday night.

After all, if Mathurin is already this far ahead of the curve when compared to arguably the most recognizable name in Pacers history, you can only imagine what’s next for him.

The guy has been so good this season that he’s also in the race for the Sixth Man of the Year award.