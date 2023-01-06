By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Paolo Banchero has been etching his name in the NBA’s record books this season as he makes his case for the league’s Rookie of the Year award. The No. 1 overall pick out of Duke University, Banchero showed enough in two summer league games for the Magic to shut him down for the remainder of the event. He came out this season guns blazing and the putting the league on notice from the get-go. He may have lost a little ground to Bennedict Mathurin when he missed seven straight games earlier this season, but once he returned he wasted no time getting back as the frontrunner. On Thursday, he finished with 30 points against the Memphis Grizzlies giving him his fourth game of at least 30 points this season. That puts him ahead of every other rookie this year who have four games combined of at least 30 points as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

30-point games by a rookie this season: 4 — Paolo Banchero

4 — Everyone else combined pic.twitter.com/hncDvpKR3h — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 6, 2023

Coming into Thursday’s game, Banchero was putting up 21.0 points per game, 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from the three-point line. He had his first game of at least 30 points in only his 10th game of the season when he dropped 33 points and 16 rebounds on the Sacramento Kings. He immediately followed that up with 30 points the next game against the Houston Rockets. His next 30 point game came against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 18 when he dropped 31 in a win. And then his latest 30 point game was the one against the Grizzlies on Thursday. It’s safe to say the Orlando Magic have a star in the making.