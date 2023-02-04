It’s time top put more respect on Buddy Hield’s name as one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA today. The Indiana Pacers guard showed on Friday against the Sacramento Kings that he’s one of the top marksmen in the league, on par with the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

For the fifth straight season, Hield breached 200 triples, becoming only the fifth player to do so. He joined the likes of Curry, Thompson, James Harden and Damian Lillard on the list. Making things even better, he is the first player this 2022-23 campaign to reach the mark, a testament to his consistency as a sharpshooter, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Against the Kings, Hield went 5-of-9 from deep en route to his team-high 21 points. Perhaps playing his former team motivated him, and he definitely showed what Sacramento missed after dealing him away.

With the All-Star Weekend coming right up, it’ll definitely be interesting to see Buddy Hield participate in the 3-point contest again. While he has already won it in 2020, he’s just too good not to be part of it. One could even say he is built for it since he feels no pressure at all whenever he shoots from long distance and he is automatic from that range. Remember how he drained what could be the fastest triple ever last December? Yeah, that’s Hield.

With the way Hield is playing, don’t be too surprised if the Pacers guard breaches 300 triples for the first time in his career this season.