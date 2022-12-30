By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Buddy Hield has been one of the premier three-point shooters in the NBA since he was drafted and it appears that teammate Tyrese Haliburton’s dad knows that. Prior to the Indiana Pacers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Haliburton’s dad John implored Hield to just let it fly every time he catches the ball.

"I don't need for you to dribble, just shoot the ball. Please.” Tyrese Haliburton's dad had one message for Buddy during pre-game 🫡 (via @Pacers)pic.twitter.com/yb8CjI7ySY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2022

“Shoot the ball, stop dribbling, I don’t need for you to dribble, just shoot the ball,” John Haliburton said. “Just shoot the stupid ball, you the man.”

And as the game against the Cavs got underway, it appears as if Hield took those words to heart. The Cavs Jarrett Allen controlled the opening tip and batted the ball behind him right into the hands of Hield who in the span of two to three seconds, turned and shot the ball for a made three-pointer.

Hield's 3-pointer at 11:57 in the 1st quarter is the fastest 3-point make in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97). He beats out Pacers legend Reggie Miller's 3-pt make at 11:56 of the 1st Qtr on March 5, 2000 against the Warriors. https://t.co/eUQSZZlDNN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2022

Hield’s three-pointer coming at the 11:57 mark of the first quarter set a league record for quickest made three-point shot since 1996-97. The last player who held that record was another Pacers sharpshooter, Reggie Miller who knocked down a three at the 11:56 mark.

Buddy Hield holds a career average of 39.9 percent from the three-point line. He has participated in two three-point shooting contests during All-Star Weekend in 2019 and 2020 and he won the event in 2020 beating Devin Booker with his final money-ball shot.

This season, Hield has been one of the most consistent players for the Pacers, averaging 17.7 points per game 45.4 percent shooting from the field and 41.9 percent shooting from three-point range. His name has also come up frequently in trade rumors.