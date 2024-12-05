A day after the Indiana Pacers took a disappointing loss to the Toronto Raptors, they followed that up with another loss to the Brooklyn Nets. After the Raptors game, Haliburton shared a message on how the team needs to look in the mirror so they can start to right their wrongs, and following their loss to the Nets, he was asked about his assessment of the team so far this season.

“Not good necessarily,” Haliburton said via NBA insider Michael Scotto shared on X, formerly Twitter. “We haven’t won a road game in over a month. I think as a group, I’ve got to be better. I think it’s testing us right now. I can’t really give you a ton of positives. Maybe that’s a negative way of viewing it right now. I just feel like as a group we can get better in every aspect.

“The great thing is there are 82 games and we have about 60 more games to figure it out, but there’s got to be a sense of urgency. You can only say that so many times. As a group, I think we’ve got a lot of growing up to do. If we don’t do that, the league is going to (pause). There are times like right now where the league could either bury you or you can dig yourself out of a hole.”

The Pacers have not been playing like the team many have expected them to this season, and though it's still early in the season, they need to figure things out before it's too late.

Tyrese Haliburton calls Pacers' play 'embarrassing'

The Pacers have not been playing well, and Tyrese Haliburton knows it. After their loss against the Raptors, he went on about the team's mindset and how they need to be better.

“The product we're putting on the floor right now as a group is embarrassing,” Haliburton said. “Every team is playing hard right now. Every team is young and has energy. There's no reason we shouldn't be matching that and beyond. I just think the product that we're putting out there on a nightly basis needs to be better because we work too hard. Too many people care. We have too much pride in it. The product has to be better. The effort has to be better.”

Haliburton hasn't been playing at the level he was last season, and offensively, it looks like the team has taken a step back. They're still waiting to get back Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith from injury, but they still have enough depth on the team to compete.