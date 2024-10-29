The Orlando Magic secured a thrilling 119-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers Monday night, rebounding at home after a recent loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The win pushed the Magic’s record to 3-1, with third-year forward Paolo Banchero putting on a stellar performance to lead the way. Banchero not only reached a career-high 50 points but also joined an elite group of NBA players with his near triple-double performance.

Banchero’s dominant outing included 50 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 61% from the field. He delivered an especially explosive first half, amassing 37 points, seven rebounds, and six assists while shooting 81% from the floor and converting 8 of 9 free throws. This high-efficiency start set the tone for his historic night.

With his standout game, Banchero became the first Magic player since Tracy McGrady in 2004 to record 50 or more points in a game. He also etched his name in the NBA record books as the youngest forward to score 50 points since LeBron James in 2006. Additionally, according to StatMuse, he is now the only player in NBA history to achieve such a stat line, adding two blocks and three three-pointers to his performance.

Banchero’s incredible night against the Pacers follows shortly after his strong opening-night showing against the Miami Heat, where he quickly established his presence for the new season. In that game, Banchero’s performance also reached record-breaking territory, solidifying his position among elite company as he led the Magic to an early victory.

Paolo Banchero embraces aggressive mindset in historic 50-point performance vs. Pacers

Reflecting on his big night against Indiana, Banchero spoke candidly about his approach and how he found his rhythm early.

“I just wanted to come in with an aggressive mindset and get to the rim to start the game,” Banchero said. “When did I think I had it going? Probably when I made my first five free throws. I felt it pretty early, just felt good, I was playing confident. Honestly, I didn’t even know how much I had in the first half; I was just out there hooping.”

Banchero emphasized his intention to create more of his own offensive opportunities, particularly with teammate Franz Wagner out of the lineup. After two consecutive games with what he deemed “sub-par performances” against the Brooklyn Nets and Grizzlies, Banchero said he knew it was essential to step up for his team against the Pacers.

“It’s still early, fourth game. I just wanted to come out like I said and be aggressive,” Banchero explained. “I wasn’t happy after the Memphis game and knew that this was a big game — not only for us but for Indiana as well. With Franz being out, I had to be extra aggressive coming in.”

He also acknowledged his ongoing growth in a leadership role on the team, admitting that consistency remains a goal.

“I think being a leader, you gotta set the tone for the rest of the team. Sometimes I forget that,” Banchero reflected. “My intensity has to be at a certain level every night for us to be a good team. I’m still working on that, still trying to bring that every night. It’s very early, but I’m getting there.”

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley hails Banchero as one of the league's best

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley shared his admiration for Banchero’s performance, praising the forward’s ability to step up with the team short-handed.

“It’s one of those games where you’re just watching and you’re coaching, but you’re sitting there just enjoying his process and watching a great player perform,” Mosley said. “He was an artist out there – put the team on his back with guys down, and guys stepped up and joined in the party.”

When asked if Banchero is among the league’s best players, Mosley didn’t hesitate to affirm.

“Right now, I think so; he’s one of the best basketball players I’ve been around,” Mosley commented. “The way he pushes himself to be great and makes those around him great — that’s what great players do.”

The Magic, riding the momentum of their third win, will begin a challenging five-game road trip starting Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls (2-2), with Banchero looking to maintain his early season form.