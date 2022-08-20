Tyrese Haliburton gets honest on Ja Morant-Grizzlies path for Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton is not saying the Indiana Pacers will be the next Memphis Grizzlies who created a young team around Ja Morant, developed them and transformed the franchise into one of the best and most exciting teams in the NBA. However, what the rising star wants everyone to know is they have a chance to do so.

Speaking on Basketball Network, Haliburton expressed his excitement about the Pacers’ long-term future with the young talents they have. Aside from him, there are the likes of Chris Duarte, Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson, Aaron Nesmith, and rookie Bennedict Mathurin who have shown tons of potential and promise.

The 22-year-old cited the Grizzlies as the standard that most teams look at in building a team with a young core, and he sees the Pacers taking that step as well.

“Man, I’m really excited about it. I’m really excited about the opportunity to build something young and starting from scratch, it feels,” Haliburton said. “I think what Memphis has done is kinda what every young team is aspiring to do — have a bunch of young pieces that grow together, draft well and then compete for a championship. That’s big for me — to be able to kind of start from scratch and be a part of that culture building and everything that comes with it… I think that’s just the fun part about it, just being so young and getting to grow together, I think that’s really exciting.”

Tyrese Haliburton certainly has every reason to be optimistic. Not only are they well-coached with Rick Carlisle managing that end, but they do have a deep roster with tons of potential. They can get more assets if they trade Buddy Hield or Myles Turner, but it’s also just fine even if they keep the two high-impact players.

It remains to be seen if the Pacers can live up to their potential, but it sure looks like Haliburton is ready for the challenge.