Tyrese Haliburton isn't a fan of the Super Bowl ads he's seeing.

Many of the most iconic television commercials in the history of advertising have come during Super Bowl matchups. However, Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton doesn't seem to be connecting with the ads being shown so far during breaks of the showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Super Bowl commercials used to mean something man. We used to be a country😢,” the Pacers point guard said in a post on X (the social media app formerly known as Twitter).

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton not feeling Super Bowl commercials

Ad appreciation can be pretty subjective, which could be the case as to why Haliburton does not seem to be liking them so far. Perhaps, many of the ads also were not designed for the market he's part of, which is why they're just not having a good landing from his perspective. In any case, there is no denying that Super Bowl ads have become a cultural thing in the United States. There's the Super Bowl game, the halftime show, and there are the odds. Boom, boom, and boom.

To be fair, Haliburton had yet to see all the Super Bowl commercials at the time he sent out the message. He posted that with the first half still ongoing, so perhaps he will find something he'd love in the second half.

Regardless, Haliburton and the Pacers are having a good day as they just took down the New York Knicks on the road on Saturday, 125-111, before kicking it back to watch the Super Bowl and immerse themselves in the commercials.