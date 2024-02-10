Which team takes the series rubber match at 1-1...

We're back with another NBA betting prediction and pick as we're set to bring you coverage for this next Eastern Conference matchup. The Indiana Pacers (29-24) will take on the New York Knicks (33-19) as both teams battle for the top of the standings. Check out our NBA odds series for our Pacers-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Indiana Pacers are currently third in the Central Division and hold the six-spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5, but have only won two games out of their last six. They fell 109-131 to the Warriors in their last game and will be hoping to bounce back against one of their Eastern Conference rivals.

The New York Knicks are second in the Atlantic Division and they've climbed to the four-spot in the Eastern Conference. They just recently went on a nine-game winning streak and have won 10 of their last 12 games. They were shorthanded and fell 108-122 their last time out against the Mavericks, so they'll look to improve their home record here.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Knicks Odds

Indiana Pacers: -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -162

New York Knicks: +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, MSG Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers are finally back to relatively good health and it's great to see Tyrese Haliburton picking up where he left off before his injury. He still leads the team in points and assists per game and him being on the floor has made an immediate difference in their style of play. With Haliburton handling the ball, his teammates can once again focus on getting open and finding good looks as he'll usually feed them for the assist. He's still easing his way back to game rhythm, but having an addition like Pascal Siakam in the lineup upon his return has to be a great sign for this team.

The Indiana Pacers rank first in the NBA in points per game, assists per game, and have the highest field goal percentage in the league at 50.7%. Myles Turner continues to have a career year and with how productive he's been in the paint for them, he even garnered some All-Star talk for his improved play this season. They fell to this Knicks team just nine days ago on the back of a 40-piece from All-Star Jalen Brunson, but Tyrese Haliburton will have a say in the matter when they square off again.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win

With how solid the Knicks' lineup is, it was only an eventuality until they hit a lengthy winning streaks and proved themselves as true contenders in the East. Now in fourth place, the Knicks have been the NBA's hottest team over the last 10 games and they'll be looking to take this season series against the Pacers at 2-1. Jalen Brunson was sensational his last time out against Indiana as he notched 40 points and five rebounds while cementing his spot on the All-Star roster. They have, however, been shorthanded over the last few games and both Brunson and OG Anunoby were sidelined in their last game. They'll continue to work through some injury woes here as their high-level of play has clearly taken a physical toll.

Precious Achiuwa and Josh Hart are going to be seeing some extended minutes as the Knicks try to heal-up before the All-Star break and they both made a big impact in their last game with 16 rebounds for Achiuwa and 23 points for Hart. Donte DiVincenzo was the main scorer with 36 points, but Luka Doncic was too much for them to handle despite their respectable performances. Nevertheless, it's promising to see how competitive the Knicks are with their second and third units out there. It's a further testament to how deep this team is at every position and they'll be happy to try and improve their record at home, where they're 19-7.

Final Pacers-Knicks Prediction & Pick

This game has all the feel of a possible Playoffs matchup and it'll be interesting to see which team gets bragging rights with the season series being decided at 1-1. It's also a tale of two opposite injury reports, as the Pacers are back to full strength and the Knicks are riddled with injuries and having to dig deep into their bench. Still, they've been great at the Garden this year and should make this a close game down the stretch.

Ultimately, the Pacers should be the healthier team and have the advantage here with Tyrese Haliburton as the best player on the floor. Not having Julius Randle and possibly Isaiah Hartenstein (day-to-day) will leave a huge gap in the paint – great news if your name is Myles Turner. Expect the Pacers to play fast and move the ball around as they try to take advantage of the hobbled Knicks. Let's roll with Indiana to cover for our final prediction.

Final Pacers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers ML (-162)