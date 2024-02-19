The Pacers star has a different idea of what he should do during the All-Star game.

The Indiana Pacers are well represented at NBA All-Star Weekend as the host team. The Pacers Skills Challenge team comprised of Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner won the event and Haliburton competed in the 3-point contest. Tyrese Haliburton is set to participate in the main event on Sunday for his second NBA All-Star appearance. Before the game, Shaquille O'Neal gave him a little advice on how to win the game's MVP award and he responded with a hilarious quip.

Shaquille O'Neal told Haliburton, “I'm gonna give you some advice, my brother. This is your city, do not pass the ball, make sure you take the game over, make sure you go home with that MVP. Remember when Wally Szczerbiak called you a wannabe All-Star. You are here, the world knows your name, they know who you are, make sure you take this game over tonight, no prisoners, this is your city you gotta go home with that trophy. That's how you should be thinking, young man.”

Tyrese Haliburton responded with, “Shaq, you know passing is what I do though, right?” This season for the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton is leading the league in assists at 11.7. This is the second season in a row that Haliburton has averaged double digits in assists.

Overall, Haliburton has been averaging 21.8 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 49.2 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three point line and 85.3 percent shooting from the free throw line. But as the TNT broadcast crew said,Tyrese Haliburton is going to have to do more than pass to win All-Star MVP.