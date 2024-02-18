From one Pacers legend to an up-and-coming star, Tyrese Haliburton paid homage to Reggie Miller.

Tyrese Haliburton's ascent into the upper echelon of the NBA has been fun to watch. The Indiana Pacers star point guard is probably the closest thing we have to a streetball player in the NBA in terms of his electric playstyle. After winning the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge, Haliburton paid homage to the greatest Pacer in history.

Tyrese Haliburton participating in the NBA All-Star Skills challenge with his fellow Pacers teammates Benedict Mathurin and Myles Turner. They were up against Team All-Star, a team with Trae Young, Scottie Barnes, and Tyrese Maxey. Haliburton won the contest for the Pacers after draining the final half-court shot after 20 seconds. Afterwards, Haliburton mimicked Reggie Miller's iconic choking celebration. (video via ClutchPoints)

After breaking out last season as an All-Star caliber player, Haliburton went on another level in 2023-24. The Pacers star is playing at an incredible pace, averaging almost 22 points per game and 11 assists per game. Unfortunately, the team success has not quite followed yet, as the Pacers stumbled after placing second in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Still, there's a lot of bright spots for the Pacers this season. With the arrival of Pascal Siakam, Indy's play has been noticeably better. The hope is that they can at least salvage what's left of this season and make it to the playoffs at the very least. After all, you just need one hot streak, and you're going to make a deep run in the postseason.

The NBA All-Star game held this season will be played in the Pacers' home city of Indiana.