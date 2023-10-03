The Green Bay Packers are hoping to rebound from a Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions that left them in second place with a 2-2 record. Coach Matt LaFleur and the Packers have a Monday Night Football road test looming against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 9.

Recently star tackle David Bakhtiari's future got a murky update after his latest surgery. The Detroit Lions takeover of Lambeau Field led to an impassioned plea from the Packers franchise on selling tickets to opposing teams' fans.

The sight of Honolulu blue and silver-clad Lions fans filling up the lower bowl of Lambeau Field is one that Lions fans are used to seeing with green-and-yellow clad fans at Ford Field. The tables turned last Thursday as the Packers dropped a 34-20 home game. Running back Aaron Jones led the Packers with 18 yards on five carries while AJ Dillon had 11 yards on five carries.

With the running back position underperforming, LaFleur and the Packers decided to take a look at a former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets running back with a history of success.

Robinson played his college ball at Illinois State before joining the Jaguars and rushing for over 1,000 yards in his first season. Since then his production has dropped off, as he had just 340 yards last season with Jacksonville. Robinson added 85 yards in four games with the New York Jets.

The Packers have the fourth-lowest total among all NFL teams in rushing yards with 298 on the season. The Packers' 3.3 yards per carry has been disappointing for Matt LaFleur's team, leading to speculation about a move to add depth behind either Jones or Dillon some time in the near future.