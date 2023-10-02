David Bakhtiari may have already played his final game with the Green Bay Packers. The two-time All-Pro is out indefinitely after his fourth knee surgery in the last three seasons, putting his season in doubt. His future with the Packers is also cloudy, as head coach Matt LaFleur sidestepped a question about Bakhtiari's next steps.

“Yeah, I'll let Dave comment on that,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky. “I know he wanted to talk to you guys later on. I'll let him talk about his timeline.”

Bakhtiari played in the Packers' opener but missed the next two games before being placed on injured reserve. He's missed 26 games since tearing his ACL on Dec. 30, 2020.

Bakhtiari's Packers career, and his NFL career for that matter, could be coming to an end because of injury. He continues to get older, though still only 32 years old. But the perils of a football season become more unbearable with age.

The Packers have a new identity on offense with first-year starter Jordan Love under center. They're now considering the possibility of moving on from the longest-tenured player on the team, David Bakhtiari.

The Packers can save $21 million by releasing Bakhtiari but would still take a cap hit of $19 million. He is owed a lot of money next season for a player who's coming off his fourth knee surgery and missed 40 games due to injuries.

It will be interesting to see if Bakhtiari is going to hang up his cleats if the Packers decide to cut him, but he's yet to answer that question.