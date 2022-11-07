This season can now be officially classified as a complete and utter disaster for the Green Bay Packers. They have now lost five straight games, with their latest defeat coming at the hands of the Detroit Lions. Yes, THAT Detroit Lions team. To make matters worse, their recent game saw more players go down with some sort of injury.

Now, Green Bay is in danger of losing a key member of their defense after that humiliating loss. Linebacker Rashan Gary left the Packers-Lions game after suffering an apparent knee injury. The team is reportedly worried that Gary has suffered an ACL tear, which would most likely end the LB’s season. (via Jeremy Fowler)

“Initial belief is #Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL on Sunday vs. Detroit but the player is undergoing MRI to determine full scope of injury, per source. If confirmed, injury would end the season for Gary, who has 6.0 sacks on the year. Team holding out hope.”

Advances in medical technology have significantly softened the impact of ACL tears on the overall career of athletes. However, the time it takes to recover from this injury still caps out at about a year at most. If Rashan Gary did indeed suffer an ACL injury, the Packers will be forced to play without one of their best defensive weapons in the game.

Sitting at 3-6 this season, the Packers’ postseason hopes are slowly but surely fading away. There’s still some time to try and salvage this season… but considering their level of play, that might be too tall of a task for this squad.