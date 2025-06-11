The Green Bay Packers are suddenly in need of another difference maker on defense. Green Bay cut veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander on Monday amid multiple seasons of injury struggles. Now it seems that the Packers are attempting a bold position switch experiment to help compensate for the loss of Alexander.

The Packers gave wide receiver Bo Melton some snaps at cornerback during Tuesday's first day of mandatory minicamp.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur explained why the team let Melton take snaps at cornerback.

“We just thought that if there is somebody that can potentially do both, he would be that guy,” LaFleur said, via The Associated Press. “I think a lot of it is just from his production on (special) teams and just his ability to make plays on teams.”

Green Bay has also experimented with how they want to use Lukas Van Ness earlier this offseason.

The move makes the Packers look a little desperate to add cornerback talent. But don't tell that to GM Brian Gutekunst.

Gutekunst claimed that he is pleased with the team's depth at cornerback, despite this Bo Melton experiment.

“Some guys don't even have two, (and) we've got three really good starting corners that we really like quite a bit,” Gutekunst said. “Again, I think we have more depth than most.”

Are the Packers trying to turn Bo Melton into Travis Hunter?

The Jaguars drafted Hunter with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter is the first two-way player in the NFL in decades and has demanded to play both offense and defense in Jacksonville.

Hunter plays both wide receiver and cornerback, so it seems like the Packers are attempting to create their own mini Travis Hunter.

Unsurprisingly, one reporter asked Gutekunst about this similarity. He gave a measured response.

“I think it's just something we're going to look at and see if it's a possibility,” Gutekunst said. “There are very few guys who have done it in our league, there have been a few, and when a guy's able to do that, it certainly helps your football team.”

The Packers may need to part ways with one or two receivers after drafting Matthew Golden.

Perhaps Melton can earn a roster spot as a gadget player on core special teamer.