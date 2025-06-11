The Green Bay Packers are suddenly in need of another difference maker on defense. Green Bay cut veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander on Monday amid multiple seasons of injury struggles. Now it seems that the Packers are attempting a bold position switch experiment to help compensate for the loss of Alexander.

The Packers gave wide receiver Bo Melton some snaps at cornerback during Tuesday's first day of mandatory minicamp.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur explained why the team let Melton take snaps at cornerback.

“We just thought that if there is somebody that can potentially do both, he would be that guy,” LaFleur said, via The Associated Press. “I think a lot of it is just from his production on (special) teams and just his ability to make plays on teams.”

Green Bay has also experimented with how they want to use Lukas Van Ness earlier this offseason.

The move makes the Packers look a little desperate to add cornerback talent. But don't tell that to GM Brian Gutekunst.

Gutekunst claimed that he is pleased with the team's depth at cornerback, despite this Bo Melton experiment.

“Some guys don't even have two, (and) we've got three really good starting corners that we really like quite a bit,” Gutekunst said. “Again, I think we have more depth than most.”

Are the Packers trying to turn Bo Melton into Travis Hunter?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs the ball during the 10th organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
© Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Green Bay Packers News
Coach Matt LaFleur in the middle, Matthew Golden, Anthony Belton, Savion Williams all beside each other, Green Bay Packers logo in the background
3 Packers veterans whose roles will be pushed by rookies in 2025Enzo Flojo ·
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (22) misses the ball during the team's first day of minicamp on June 10, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers QB Jordan Love’s honest assessment of Matthew Golden’s NFL progressTroy Finnegan ·
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the wild card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, January 14, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
NFL rumors: 6 teams ‘inquire’ about Jaire Alexander after Packers releaseDouglas Fritz ·
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) following the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field.
NFL rumors: ESPN Insider reveals Jaire Alexander’s tough free agency realityMatty Breisch ·
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) gestures to the fans before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst breaks silence on Jaire Alexander releaseMalik Brown ·
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) scores on a pick six thrown by Tennessee Titans Will Levis (8) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
Packers rumors: Mike Florio thinks Green Bay is still trying to trade Jaire AlexanderAlex House ·
It is hard to ignore the similarities between this Bo Melton experiment and Travis Hunter.

The Jaguars drafted Hunter with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter is the first two-way player in the NFL in decades and has demanded to play both offense and defense in Jacksonville.

Hunter plays both wide receiver and cornerback, so it seems like the Packers are attempting to create their own mini Travis Hunter.

Unsurprisingly, one reporter asked Gutekunst about this similarity. He gave a measured response.

“I think it's just something we're going to look at and see if it's a possibility,” Gutekunst said. “There are very few guys who have done it in our league, there have been a few, and when a guy's able to do that, it certainly helps your football team.”

The Packers may need to part ways with one or two receivers after drafting Matthew Golden.

Perhaps Melton can earn a roster spot as a gadget player on core special teamer.