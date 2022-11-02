RUMOR: The real reason Steelers snubbed Chase Claypool trade offer from Packers

The Green Bay Packers failed to trade for Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the deadline, and unfortunately for them, it’s their fault they weren’t able to land the wideout.

Pittsburgh sent Claypool to the Chicago Bears instead, getting a 2023 second-round draft pick in the process. Apparently, the Packers made the same offer, but the Steelers reportedly felt that the Chicago pick has a better chance of being a higher selection than that of Green Bay’s, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Both the Packers and Bears are 3-5 on the season.

Sure enough, it’s hard to blame the Steelers for thinking like that. After all, giving additional weapon to Aaron Rodgers makes the Packers dangerous. With that said, it’s highly possible for Green Bay to turn things around had they acquired the wideout.

As for the Bears, they have been a largely inconsistent team. Even with the arrival of Chase Claypool, it might take some time for them to get the results they are hoping for. Considering that, there is indeed a good chance that the Chicago picks ended up being the better selection.

Of course it’s hard to predict what will happen in the future. The Bears could very well start clicking right off the bat and find success, lessening the value of the pick they traded. But then again, clearly, that was a gamble the Steelers are willing to take.