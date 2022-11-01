Packers rumor: Green Bay was on verge of Chase Claypool trade before Bears swooped in

The Chicago Bears added another talented wide receiver to their roster by trading for Chase Claypool. But it appears that the Green Bay Packers also had their eyes on the third-year pass catcher.

Via CBS Sports HQ Insider Josina Anderson:

“As of 8am this morning I’m told “it was looking like Green Bay was potentially going to offer the best deal for Chase (Claypool),” per league source. Obviously the #Bears have swooped in and nabbed the #Steelers WR.”

The Bears acquired Claypool for a 2023-second round pick, but it appears that the Packers were also in the mix.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers pass catchers have gotten off to a slow start this season. Rodgers himself has thrown for 1,800 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions this season. But his wide receiver room has struggled to be consistent.

The Packers leading wide receiver is currently Allen Lazard, who has missed time this season. Lazard has recorded a team-high 340 receiving yards and four touchdowns this season on 26 total receptions.

Past Lazard, there has been a lack of consistency for the Packers. Rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs has shown flashes of how good he can be. He has recorded 296 yards and three touchdowns this season on 30 total receptions.

The wide receiver position has been plagued by injuries for the Packers this season. Adding Claypool could have potentially given Rodgers the playmaker that he has so desperately wanted. Instead, they were beaten out by an opponent within the division with the Bears stealing him away.