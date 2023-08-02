Fernando Tatis Jr. joined elite company when he hit a home run in the San Diego Padres' 11-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. Fernando Tatis Jr.'s home run marked the 100th of his career. The Padres' outfielder is the fourth-fastest player in MLB history to reach 100 career home runs, in terms of games played.

It took Tatis Jr. 362 games to register 100 home runs as an MLB player. Former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard is the fastest player to reach 100 home runs, doing so in just 325 games. New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso needed just 347 games to get to 100 home runs. Catcher Gary Sanchez, Tatis' teammate with the Padres, hit 100 home runs in only 355 games.

It was only fitting that Sanchez hit a pair of home runs for the Padres in Wednesday's win. Sanchez has 14 dingers in 2023. Tatis is up to 19 homers, reaching the mark in 89 games.

On a per-game basis, Tatis has been one of MLB's most productive players since he debut for the Padres in 2019. It's no wonder why San Diego gave Tatis a 14-year, $340 million contract after he played just two seasons in the big leagues.

Injuries and a performance-enhancing drug suspension have prevented Tatis from staying on the field consistently. It led to brief speculation that San Diego might try to trade their young star. He played a career-high 130 games in 2021. The Padres' star also hit a personal best 42 home runs that year.

Tatis has yet to play 90 games or hit more than 22 homers in any other season. He's set to eclipse both marks shortly for the 2023 campaign.