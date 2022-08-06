Undoubtedly, the San Diego Padres made the biggest splash over the last week in acquiring two MLB superstars, Juan Soto and Josh Hader. Fernando Tatis Jr. is still recovering from his fractured wrist, but manager Bob Melvin now has Tatis Jr., Soto, and Manny Machado as the top three hitters in his lineup. The Washington Nationals received a gigantic haul from the Padres, one of the most significant trades in MLB history.

This move would have likely put San Diego in a tight race with the Los Angeles Dodgers as the best squad in the National League. The Dodgers will welcome back several players from the IL before the postseason starts, so one cannot say that the Padres are the consensus favorites. Despite Hader’s struggles this season, he’s still seen as an upgrade over Taylor Rogers.



Juan Soto, Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals

The question is whether San Diego will give Juan Soto the bag because he still has a couple of seasons on his current deal. With the slew of prospects relinquished by the Padres, the front office must prioritize giving him more than the 15-year, $540 million contract offered by the Nationals. He must receive a yearly salary of more than $36 million a season.

When Washington won it all in 2019, Soto was a key catalyst in their World Series run as he had crucial hits to eliminate the World Series favorite, Los Angeles Dodgers. Conversely, the myriad of prospects San Diego traded is still unproven talent with immense potential at the major league level. The other key acquisition in this deal is Josh Bell, who will likely be an incredible power hitter at the cleanup spot for the Padres.

Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers

When a big name is available on a rebuilding franchise, there was no surprise the San Diego Padres were in the thick of things. Many fans and media were focused on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, but San Diego swooped in and added arguably the best closer in the game today. The fastball and strikeout rate of Josh Hader has been unmatched as an unorthodox lefty closer.

The Milwaukee Brewers also received a spectacular closer in Taylor Rogers and three other substantial individuals. Even if Milwaukee is in close competition with the St. Louis Cardinals to win the NL Central, the team’s wins will now plummet as they did not make any win-now moves before the trade deadline.

Added Brandon Drury from Cincinnati Reds and sent Eric Hosmer to the Boston Red Sox.

The Cincinnati Reds are one of the organizations that are far from being legitimate contenders, so pouncing on the opportunity to add a remarkable player like Brandon Drury was a considerable boost. He will instantly be put into the middle of the order as a 3B. At just 29 years of age, Drury will be back to a squad guaranteed to reach the NL postseason.

Conversely, Eric Hosmer waived his no-trade clause and agreed to move cross-country and suit up for the struggling Boston Red Sox. The addition of Josh Bell left Hosmer with no position on the Padres, so it was inevitable for the front office to swing a deal for him.

OVERALL GRADE (A+)

Juan Soto is a generational talent who will finish as one of the best players in MLB history. Even if the trade seems outrageous for some, this guy has already achieved a ton of milestones at 23 years old. It did not stop there, as the impact and value of Josh Hader will be more magnified in the postseason. The pitching of the Padres is already sensational, so the addition of Soto, Brandon Drury, and Josh Bell bolsters their probability of claiming the World Series crown for the first time in the franchise’s history.