The San Diego Padres need a September boost to maintain their spot atop the NL Wild Card standings. Luckily, right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish is returning after missing most of the season.

Darvish has healed from his groin strain, via MLB.com's Kyle Glaser.

“Yu Darvish will come off the injured list and start for San Diego on Wednesday against the Tigers at Petco Park, his first outing since May 29,” Glaser reported. “Darvish went on the injured list with a left groin strain on May 30 and was placed on the restricted list in early July while tending to a personal family matter.”

Darvish is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 11 starts this year. The 38-year-old will re-join a rotation featuring the likes of Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Joe Musgrove. The Padres' pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a 3.99 ERA.

Will Darvish help guide San Diego on a deep playoff run?

Yu Darvish is a weapon when healthy for the Padres

Darvish threw a bullpen session on Monday, and Padres manager Mike Shildt was pleased with the results, via Sports Illustrated's Valentina Martinez.

“Darvish is really in a really good spot. He came out of the four innings that he threw … in a controlled setting against competition, so that's healthy,” Shildt said. “Threw 66 pitches. Velocity was really good. Spin was really good. He just threw the ball really well. He’s in a good spot. We'll finalize his next step and you'll hear it sooner rather than later.”

Darvish voluntarily forfeited his salary after choosing to be placed on the restricted list in July due to a family matter. San Diego general manager AJ Preller offered the former Chicago Cub a spot on the injured list so that he could keep getting paid, but he declined. The generous move saved the Padres about $4 million.

Darvish's start against Detroit on Wednesday will show his current condition as the playoffs approach. If the veteran struggles, he'll still have a few more starts before the dance begins.

Once Darvish gets to full strength, though, San Diego will be in a much better position. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder has a career 3.58 ERA since entering the league in 2012.