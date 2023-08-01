The San Diego Padres traded for Kansas City Royals star closer Scott Barlow just before the MLB trade deadline passed, according to Jeff Passan. After an up and down, but mostly disappointing season, the Padres eventually emerged as buyers at the deadline.

Scott Barlow is a talented pitcher with elite metrics, but he's in the midst of a down season. In 38 appearances and 38.2 innings, he has a 5.35 ERA, though he does have 47 strikeouts. 2022 was Barlow's best season to date, boasting a 2.18 ERA and 24 saves.

The Padres were on the fence about whether to sell or buy at the trade deadline. That choice largely came down to their post-All-Star break stretch. Evidently, a sweep of the Texas Rangers last week gave the team enough hope for the rest of the season.

San Diego is 52-55, fourth in the NL West and 8.5 games back from first place. However, they are five games back from the third Wild Card spot and apparently believe they can salvage the season and make a playoff push.

One name that came up in trade rumors was Padres closer Josh Hader. When push came to shove, San Diego decided to add to their bullpen rather than move pieces out of it. The trade for Barlow could be an insurance move if Hader chooses to leave in free agency this offseason. Barlow is 30 years old and has one season of arbitration left. He won't become a free agent until after the 2024 season.

Time will tell if San Diego's woes can be fixed with a bullpen move and the addition of 43-year-old Rich Hill. The Padres will still likely move Juan Soto in the offseason. Still, they opted not to take the New York Mets approach to the trade deadline, which was selling everyone and everything.

The Padres are sending 2022 third-round pick, RHP Henry Williams to the Royals in the exchange. Williams was the Padres' No. 10 prospect.