There have been a handful of disappointing teams across the MLB this year, but arguably the most surprising of the bunch is the San Diego Padres. The Padres are loaded with star talent, but only managed to put together a 43-47 record heading into the All-Star break. Now, with the 2023 MLB trade deadline approaching, some of those star players, such as Josh Hader, could end up being trade candidates.

Hader, who was only picked up at the trade deadline by San Diego last year, has been lights out for the Padres this season (0-1, 1.08 ERA, 21 SV, 50 K, 1.02 WHIP) and earned the fifth All-Star selection of his career. However, with the Padres struggling so badly, and Hader set for free agency this upcoming offseason, he could get moved by San Diego at the deadline, which is something the star reliever recently acknowledged.

“I hope I don’t get traded. But it’s out of my control, right? The guys up top decide what to do. If that’s me getting traded, that’s me getting traded. But if not, I believe we have the team to do a lot of special things.” – Josh Hader, New York Post

Just because he's a trade candidate doesn't mean he wants to get moved, which is the message Hader is getting across here. Even though the Padres are struggling, Hader recognizes just how much talent the Padres have, and wants to see the season through to see if they can put together a late run like they did last year. But with San Diego continuing to linger around the .500 mark, the front office may be forced to make a tough decision regarding Hader's future with the team.