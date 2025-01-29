The Tampa Bay Rays have added a versatile infielder to their roster, agreeing to a two-year, $29 million contract with former Padres standout Ha-Seong Kim. The deal, first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, includes an opt-out after the first season, allowing Kim the flexibility to re-enter free agency if he proves his health and performance.

“Infielder Ha-Seong Kim and the Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a two-year, $29 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN. Kim is coming off shoulder surgery but is expected to return in May and slated to take over at shortstop,” Passan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Kim, 29, is recovering from surgery on his right shoulder after injuring it during a pickoff attempt in August. While his agent, Scott Boras, has suggested he could be back as early as April, Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller provided a more cautious estimate, saying his return could come “May, June, or July.”

Ha-Seong Kim looks to bolster the Rays lineup, infield depth

Before the injury, Kim had established himself as a valuable asset with his elite defense and solid offensive production. Over the past three seasons, he posted a .250/.336/.385 slash line with 39 home runs and 72 stolen bases. Though not a major power threat, his above-average walk rate (11%) and low strikeout rate (17.9%) make him a dependable presence at the plate.

Defensively, Kim’s ability to play multiple infield positions at a high level makes him an ideal fit for the Rays, who value versatility. He has spent time at shortstop, second base, and third base, with strong defensive metrics at each. His defensive prowess, combined with his speed on the bases, has made him a roughly four-win player in recent seasons, as measured by FanGraphs WAR (fWAR). In 2022, he posted 3.6 fWAR, followed by 4.2 in 2023. Despite missing time in 2024, he still managed 2.6 fWAR in 121 games.

For the Rays, the signing represents a calculated risk. If Kim fully recovers and performs well, he could opt out and test the market again next offseason, potentially netting Tampa Bay a compensatory draft pick if they extend a qualifying offer. If he struggles or remains injured for an extended period, he would likely remain with the team for 2026 at a higher salary.

Kim’s free agency had been difficult to predict due to his injury status. Initially, he was expected to secure a four- or five-year deal, potentially approaching $100 million. However, teams were hesitant to commit long-term, leading to a shorter-term deal with an opt-out—similar to contracts signed by Rhys Hoskins and Michael Conforto in recent years.

With this move, the Rays add a proven infielder while mitigating long-term risk. If Kim can regain his form, Tampa Bay will have landed a valuable contributor at a relatively modest price.