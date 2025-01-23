The Atlanta Braves have made a major splash in free agency, signing All-Star outfielder Jurickson Profar to a three-year, $42 million contract. Profar, 31, is coming off a career-best season with the San Diego Padres, where he hit .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs, 85 RBIs, and a 4.3 WAR, per Fangraphs. This marked his first All-Star campaign and cemented his resurgence as a key contributor in the league.

Profar’s deal includes $12 million for 2025 and $15 million annually for the following two seasons, providing the Braves with a consistent offensive weapon in their lineup. After years of inconsistency, the switch-hitting Profar broke through in 2024 with his best offensive numbers, ranking among the top 15 qualified hitters in wRC+ (139). His improved hard-hit rate and career-high exit velocity (91.1 mph) suggest his production may be sustainable moving forward.

The addition of Profar addresses a clear need for Atlanta. With Ronald Acuña Jr. recovering from an ACL tear suffered in May 2024 and expected to miss the start of the 2025 season, Profar provides stability in the outfield alongside Michael Harris II in center field. Once Acuña returns, the Braves will have a formidable outfield trio with Profar likely manning left field.

While Profar’s defensive metrics in left field last season (-8 Defensive Runs Saved, -6 Outs Above Average) were below average, his offensive production and versatility outweigh any concerns. He also brings veteran experience to a Braves team aiming to return to the top of the National League.

For Profar, this deal represents a well-earned payday after signing a modest one-year, $1 million contract with the Padres last offseason. His impressive performance in 2024 not only boosted his value but also demonstrated his ability to thrive in high-leverage situations. Though he reportedly had interest in returning to San Diego, Atlanta’s offer proved too good to pass up.

This move bolsters a Braves lineup already featuring stars like Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Ozzie Albies. As Atlanta looks to defend its NL East crown, President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos has indicated the team is willing to push payroll higher, with their current figure sitting at $230 million—just below the luxury tax threshold. With the outfield now shored up, Atlanta may pivot to addressing its pitching staff in the coming weeks. Regardless, the addition of Profar signals the Braves’ commitment to contending for a World Series in 2025.