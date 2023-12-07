With Juan Soto now on the Yankees, AJ Preller hinted that a position change could be in the cards for Fernando Tatis Jr.

The San Diego Padres 2023 campaign didn't go according to plan, and as a result, they decided to complete a blockbuster trade sending Juan Soto to the New York Yankees less than two full seasons after they picked him up from the Washington Nationals. It certainly wasn't what AJ Preller and company anticipated would happen when they acquired Soto, and the move could have some repercussions for Fernando Tatis Jr.

With Soto gone, the Padres made it clear that Tatis is the superstar they want to build around. However, there is now a gaping hole in center field after Trent Grisham was sent to New York along with Soto. Preller admitted that Tatis could be needed to switch from right field to center field as a result of this deal, but he doesn't want such a move to be forced upon him.

Via Jon Morosi:

“Fernando Tatis Jr. is one option to play center field for the Padres, AJ Preller said, although Preller acknowledged he's found a “home” in right. Preller said Jakob Marsee (Central Michigan baseball alum) will have a chance to compete for the CF role during spring training.”

Should the Padres move Fernando Tatis Jr. to center field?

Tatis' initial position once he reached the majors was shortstop, but he was so bad at that spot that the Padres stuck him in right field in an effort to help improve their run prevention. The move paid off quite well, as Tatis excelled at his new spot, and even won a Gold Glove for his efforts in 2023.

Given his success in right field, that may mean Tatis gets shifted to center field in an effort to help make the Padres roster building efforts a bit easier moving forward. However, do you really want to risk him taking a step back defensively after a strong campaign in 2023? That's just one of the many moves Preller will now be faced with in the wake of moving Soto, and it will be interesting to see what position Tatis is playing at on Opening Day of the 2024 season.