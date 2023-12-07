Juan Soto is now a member of the Yankees as New York and the San Diego Padres complete the blockbuster trade.

Juan Soto has a new home. The San Diego Padres have decided to push the trade button on the talented outfielder, sending him to the New York Yankees, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

“The trade between the Yankees and Padres sending Juan Soto and Trent Grisham to New York is now completed. The teams to make it official some time tonight.”

The Yankees have revealed the complete details of the trade as well.

“The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired three-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger Award winner OF Juan Soto and two-time Gold Glove winner OF Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres in exchange for RHP Michael King, C Kyle Higashioka, RHP Jhony Brito, RHP Randy Vásquez and RHP Drew Thorpe.”

Right away, the Yankees are a better team than they were a day before the deal to acquire Juan Soto became official. Soto is bringing his immense talent to the Bronx where he now forms a super duo with former American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge. Back in the 2023 MLB season, the Yankees, who missed the postseason in 2023, finished that same campaign just 29th in the big leagues with a .227 batting average, 24th in wOBA (.304 ), and 19th in wRC+ (94).

Soto is coming off another fantastic season. In his first (and only) full campaign with the Padres in 2023, the Dominican superstar batted /275/.410/.519 with 35 home runs to go with 109 RBIs, while also drawing 132 walks.

This is also the second time since 2002 that Juan Soto was moved to another team. He was sent by the Washington Nationals in August of 2022 to the Padres along with Josh Bell in exchange for MacKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell, James Wood, Jarlin Susana, and Luke Voit.

It is also worth noting that Soto can be a free agent as soon as the 2024 MLB season concludes, as he is in the last year of his arbitration eligibility.