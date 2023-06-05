The San Diego Padres fell to 27-32 with a 7-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs, as the team's inconsistency continues to be a theme in the 2023 season, and manager Bob Melvin spoke on the team's inability to go on a winning stretch.

“It seems like we're about to turn a corner, and then we don't,” Bob Melvin said of the Padres this season, via Devin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “So we have to keep fighting to turn the corner.”

Melvin knows that the Padres have to figure it out at some point to contend in the National League West and become the team that they were expected to be in preseason.

“We're going to have to get on a run here at some point in time,” Melvin said, via Acee.

Superstar Juan Soto is bewildered as to why the team has not been able to perform to expectation.

“I really don't know what is going on,” Juan Soto said, via Acee. “We have such a great team. But I just don't know what the answer (is) to that question.”

The Padres have not won three games in a row all season. Melvin detailed what the team needs to do to go on that much-needed run.

“It's going to be consistent at-bats,” Melvin said, via Acee. “It's going to be gaining some momentum with several wins in a row, with some good games in a row. We have not been able to do that. It felt like several time here in the last 10 games or so that we were about to. (Saturday) night, good game for us. Come with some energy today. Down early and just couldn't pick it up. We're going to have to find it.”

The Padres wrap up their four-game series with the Cubs on Monday, hoping to split the series.