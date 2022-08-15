David Ortiz drops controversial take on Fernando Tatis Jr PED suspension

San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr recently received an 80-game suspension for using PEDs. Most of the sports world has condemned his actions and approved of MLB’s decision to suspend him. However, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz shared a rather controversial take on the Tatis Jr decision, per Hector Gomez.

“MLB needs to have some regulations before they made public news like the one that happened to Tatis Jr. I think they haven’t handled this situation the right way. We can’t kill our product, we’re talking about an amazing player.”

Ortiz says that the league ‘can’t kill our product’ because we are ‘talking about an amazing player.’ But it is unclear exactly what David Ortiz is trying to accomplish with this statement. Is he saying the league should not have suspended Fernando Tatis Jr? Is he trying to say the Padres shortstop is innocent?

We will certainly need more clarification on David Ortiz’ statement. Nonetheless, he is seemingly taking a controversial stance on the situation.

MLB has suspended players in the past who claimed they took PEDs by accident. In fact, most players who get suspended for PEDs claim that they did not mean to take them. But if PEDs are involved, players should expect to receive punishment. Moving forward, every player should be motivated to only take prescribed medicine from a team or trusted doctor.

It will be interesting to see if David Ortiz offers a follow up on his controversial Fernando Tatis Jr PED suspension take.