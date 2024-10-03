These San Diego Padres do not have time for side quests or individual storylines this late into the season. The Manny Machado-led machine is still marching towards the franchise's first World Series title after dispatching the Atlanta Braves in the MLB National League Wild Card best-of-three round. Fernando Tatis Jr. loves the Padres' energy, and that's just one example.

Veteran David Peralta broke down why everything is working for the Padres before getting drenched in the finest bubbly ownership was willing to waste.

“Great teams do what we've been doing today alright? We've got to keep together, we've got to stay together,” Peralta stressed. “This is the first step. We've got three more. We've got to stay together. We're a great team. I believe in all of you guys. We're going to go all the way, baby!”

Then the champagne bombs exploded. The betting odds heavily favored the Padres after they took care of business in a Game 1 shutout of the Atlanta Braves. Peratlt has helped the Padres put up the best record in the majors (43-20) since July's MLB All-Star Game break. Manager Mike Shildt gave the Petco Park fans all the credit.

“This is as loud a stadium as we’re going to play in,” Shildt bragged. “And it’s good to have it on our side.”

Padres lined up to face Dodgers

The California Clash has been in the cards all season. Sure, the Padres were 50-50 at the 100-game mark. There were not many other challengers left standing past the division champions though. It took a while, but San Diego finally surged into the series against Los Angeles every baseball fan has been hoping for since Shohei Ohtani joined the Dodgers.

This will be a rematch of the 2022 National League Divisional Series the Padres won over the 111-win Dodgers. That was San Diego's first NL Championship Series appearance since Tony Gwynn led the Padres back in 1998. The Padres had to overcome an early exit from ace pitcher Joe Musgrove, whose status for the NLDS is still up in the air.

Musgrove spent time on the injured list with right elbow inflammation twice already this season. That will be a big blow for an underdog Padres squad looking to silence some doubters. Regardless of who is actually available, the feelings are mutual up and down the Interstate 5 corridor.