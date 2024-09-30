The 2023 and 2024 seasons were night and day for the San Diego Padres. One of the league's biggest disappointments last year, the Padres are perhaps the most talented and exciting team this year. San Diego hopes to ride its good vibes into the playoffs and on a deep journey through the postseason.

Key additions helped the core that’s been together for a couple of years get back on track and into championship contention again. Starting pitcher Joe Musgrove dove into what changed from last season to this and how it helped the Padres become a better team.

“There was a lot of selfishness and a lot of division amongst the group last year,” Musgrove told USA TODAY Sports. “I don’t think you can point a finger at one specific person, but we didn’t really play to the demands of the game. There’s plenty of times we had a simple job to do – maybe not simple because nothing is simple at this level – but a very clear job that big-league hitters should be able to do.

“We just didn’t have the approach. Nobody was happy doing the little things, so we weren’t even looking to do that.”

Individualization is easy in a sport like baseball where there are so many games in a long season. At-bats during a slump can be a lonely place and finding a way past it becomes more challenging.

Musgrove said the Padres are more open with one another as a team. It's made them extremely confident.

“We’re learning from experiences, sharing experiences with each other,” Musgrove said. “It’s just a really fun group, man. A lot of the fun is because of the confidence we have.

“There’s not really any holes in our game. We feel like we have all the tools to beat anybody.”

Padres ready for deep postseason run

Does any team in the National League want to run into the Padres in the playoffs? San Diego steamrolled through the second half of the season and set themselves up nicely for success this postseason. Hosting a Wild Card Series is a good start but the Padres have bigger plans.

There's a good chance the Padres play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. Don’t think for a second anyone on San Diego's roster will be intimidated by LA's daunting lineup of star-studded names.

If there's any team built to sustain a month of great baseball it's the Padres. Their lineup is consistent and has stars to carry it. San Diego's pitching staff has done well too and has postseason experience.

The Padres might not be the favorite in the NL, but they are certainly among the few teams that can win the World Series. It wouldn’t surprise anyone to see San Diego playing in the Fall Classic but the Pads have to get by some juggernaut teams to get there.

Confidence is key in the playoffs. Maybe no team has more confidence than the Padres. With how they played down the stretch and the players on the roster, San Diego could be a dangerous club in October.