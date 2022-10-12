‘Everyone is just 0-0’: Juan Soto fires stern message on Padres futility vs. Dodgers

San Diego Padres slugger Juan Soto couldn’t care less about the team’s record against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the regular season. The MLB playoffs is a different ball game now where the season records don’t really matter.

Soto shared as much while talking to FOX Sports ahead of their NLDS showdown on Tuesday. He acknowledged that the Dodgers are a strong team, but he emphasized that they are just coming off a series where they beat a strong team as well. San Diego beat the New York Mets in the Wild Card round after three tough games.

“The season has passed, and now everyone is just 0-0… We just beat a really good team, and now we just need to come back and do the same thing,” Soto said.

The concerns of Padres fans on how San Diego matches up with Los Angeles are not without merit. The Dodgers went 14-5 against the team, never losing a series. They also outscored them 109-47, which speaks volumes on how much of a gap they have.

Not to mention that the Dodgers finished the 2022 season with the best record in the MLB. They tallied 111 wins with just 51 losses, establishing themselves as World Series favorites.

As Juan Soto said, though, those numbers don’t really matter. They help with the seedings for sure, but that is all there is to it now. The MLB playoffs often see elevated plays from all qualifying teams, so no one is really safe.

The Padres are brimming with confidence right now, and that could be a huge factor in their bid to upset the top dogs.