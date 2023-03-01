The San Diego Padres are gearing up for a big 2023 season. After reaching the NLCS last season, they are welcoming some big talent to this year’s squad. Not only do they have new players they added in the offseason such as Xander Bogaerts but they will welcome Fernando Tatis Jr. back into the fray.

A wrist injury in the offseason and a suspension triggered by PED usage that was handed down during the season kept Tatis out of the 2022 campaign altogether. A shoulder injury from last summer gave him another issue to work through. Tatis said that, from a health perspective, he is firmly good to go, according to ESPN. He will have to wait until April 20 to play in a regular season game but his body being back to full health is a good sign.

“I saw that it was 500 or something days since I was out there,” Tatis said, via ESPN. “Since the beginning of spring, I thought about this. The shoulder and wrist are 100 percent. Everything feels good.”

In 2021, Tatis placed third in MVP voting by hitting a whopping 42 home runs and posting a slash line of .282/.364/.611. Even with his defensive struggles, his bat made him one of the best players in baseball. With Bogaerts coming in to play shortstop, El Niño will be moved to right field for this season, playing opposite Juan Soto.

The Padres have high expectations not just for themselves but also for their young star. Fernando Tatis Jr. has to prove himself again after lots of bad headlines. Yet, the 24-year-old is ready to be back in action and to help San Diego keep winning.