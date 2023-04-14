Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The El Paso Chihuahuas, the San Diego Padres’ Triple-A affiliate, have got quite the prospect in shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. All jokes aside, Tatis Jr, the Padres superstar shortstop, has been absolutely raking at the Triple-A level as he awaits his return from a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Tatis’ latest monster effort was a three-home run game for El Paso on Thursday night, one that left Twitter buzzing.

THREE BOMBS FOR FERNANDO TATIS JR. HE’S COMINGGG pic.twitter.com/7TRuIbUPxn — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 14, 2023

Fernando Tatis Jr.is indeed coming! Tatis looks to be in midseason form for the El Paso Chihuahuas, who put an absolute beatdown on Albuquerque thanks to the Padres star’s dinger derby.

Fernando Tatis Jr. in six Triple-A games 11-for-23 (.478), 2 2B, 4 HR, 6 BB, 1.673 OPS He is eligible to return to the Padres on Thursday pic.twitter.com/AYNOxgO7yB — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 14, 2023

Monstrous numbers. Tatis has looked so good at the dish that he has actually outproduced the Padres’ right fielders, as pointed out by this Twitter user.

Padres right fielders this season: 8 Hits, 1 HR, 4 Extra-Base Hits, 3 RBI Fernando Tatis Jr. tonight: 5 Hits, 3 HR, 4 Extra-Base Hits, 8 RBI 😳😳😳pic.twitter.com/rszWANvxnA — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) April 14, 2023

He’s been a one-man hitting machine for El Paso, sparking some jokes from fans.

Padres AAA prospect Fernando Tatis Jr goes 5-6 with 3 HR a double and 8 RBI’s tonight. #baseball #reddit https://t.co/fezS53RQSn — baseball reddit (@redditbaseball) April 14, 2023

The Padres really have something in this Tatis kid. They ought to call him up.

betting it all on fernando tatis jr to win pacific coast league mvp — bradley babendir (@therealbradbabs) April 14, 2023

Bet the farm on Tatis taking home the Pacific League MVP for the Chihuahuas. Who knows what kind of numbers the Padres star could put up feasting on Triple-A pitching for an entire season.

Tatis, 24, is currently on a 15-day rehab assignment with the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate before he is eligible to return on April 20.

The Dominican Republic native has not played since 2021, as his 2022 season was cut short by a wrist injury sustained after he fell off his motorcycle- and an 80-game suspension after he tested positive for a synthetic form of testosterone.

Tatis then underwent surgery to repair a shoulder injury in September.

With this past offseason’s addition Xander Bogaerts manning shortstop, Tatis will be playing the outfield.

At the very least, the Padres know his bat will be ready.