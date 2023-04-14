The El Paso Chihuahuas, the San Diego Padres’ Triple-A affiliate, have got quite the prospect in shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. All jokes aside, Tatis Jr, the Padres superstar shortstop, has been absolutely raking at the Triple-A level as he awaits his return from a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Tatis’ latest monster effort was a three-home run game for El Paso on Thursday night, one that left Twitter buzzing.

Fernando Tatis Jr.is indeed coming! Tatis looks to be in midseason form for the El Paso Chihuahuas, who put an absolute beatdown on Albuquerque thanks to the Padres star’s dinger derby.

Monstrous numbers. Tatis has looked so good at the dish that he has actually outproduced the Padres’ right fielders, as pointed out by this Twitter user.

He’s been a one-man hitting machine for El Paso, sparking some jokes from fans.

Live and breathe baseball?

🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

The Padres really have something in this Tatis kid. They ought to call him up.

Bet the farm on Tatis taking home the Pacific League MVP for the Chihuahuas. Who knows what kind of numbers the Padres star could put up feasting on Triple-A pitching for an entire season.

Tatis, 24, is currently on a 15-day rehab assignment with the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate before he is eligible to return on April 20.

The Dominican Republic native has not played since 2021, as his 2022 season was cut short by a wrist injury sustained after he fell off his motorcycle- and an 80-game suspension after he tested positive for a synthetic form of testosterone.

Tatis then underwent surgery to repair a shoulder injury in September.

With this past offseason’s addition Xander Bogaerts manning shortstop, Tatis will be playing the outfield.

At the very least, the Padres know his bat will be ready.