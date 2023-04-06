Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The San Diego Padres are gearing up for the return of superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. after he missed the entire 2022 season. Tatis was injured and suspended for 80 games for a PED violation, but he is set to return in mid-April for a loaded Padres lineup.

On Wednesday night, Tatis suited up on a Triple-A rehab assignment for the El Paso Chihuahuas again. He absolutely crushed a home run off pitcher Kade McClure of the Sacramento Rivercats.

ICYMI: 81 Major League Home Runs later El Niño has his first Triple-A homer! #FearTheEars x #BringTheGold 406 Ft | Exit Velo: 106.7 MPH | Launch Angle: 28 degrees@tdhagerty on the call. pic.twitter.com/MlC3tNROJ4 — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) April 6, 2023

Tatis absolutely crushed this ball, and he looks good to go with his return coming very soon for San Diego.

However, Kade McClure didn’t take too kindly to giving up this home run and blasted Tatis as a “cheater” following the game.

**cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during a steroid suspension** https://t.co/1gTgo9Pa8a — Kade McClure (@kademcc) April 6, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

‘**cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during a steroid suspension**’

McClure didn’t appear very happy about Tatis’ viral home run video. The irony is that McClure is a member of the San Francisco Giants organization, which has Logan Webb as their top starter in the majors. Webb was suspended in 2019 while he was in the minors for using PED and was suspended for 80 games, the same punishment as Tatis.

Maybe Kade McClure has a reason to be upset, but after all, this pitch was right over the heart of the plate to one of baseball’s best hitters. What did he expect?

Nonetheless, he likely won’t have to face Tatis again unless he gets called up by the Giants.

Kade McClure can say that he allowed a monster home run to Fernando Tatis Jr. in a Triple-A rehab assignment. After all, nobody else can say that just yet.