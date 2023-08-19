Reaching the playoffs may be nothing but a pipe dream for the San Diego Padres at this point in the season, but Fernando Tatis Jr. is still giving it his all on the field in every play and in every trip to the plate. And Tatis' all-out mindset manifests itself in the way the Padres right fielder carries himself, as he seems to enjoy every play with every fiber of his being.

On Friday night, the Padres took on division rival Arizona Diamondbacks in a hard-fought contest that remained scoreless until the eighth inning. That was when Ha-Seong Kim broke the deadlock with a two-run single, setting up what could be a crucial trip to the plate for Tatis. And the 24-year old right fielder delivered, hitting a monster two-run home run straight over the centerfield wall to push their lead to four runs.

In the immediate aftermath of Fernando Tatis' towering dinger, the Padres right fielder admired his work as he came out of the batter's box. After gazing at the ball, Tatis threw the bat flip of a lifetime, letting that bat travel in the air with reckless abandon before breaking into an emotional scream of jubilation.

FERNANDO TATIS IS ELECTRIC pic.twitter.com/0Llt2odsTN — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 19, 2023

Tatis' incredible display of emotions quickly became contagious for fans on social media, as they celebrated with the Padres star in style. Even baseball fans who aren't particularly fond of both Tatis and the Padres celebrated what was clearly an awesome moment.

It’s fuck the padres all day but I fuck with tatis https://t.co/F68CHOHE6t — Jordan Dion. (@gibbbsssyyy) August 19, 2023

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Now THAT is a bat flip https://t.co/tonpgEG13I — Bill from da Shore (@BillFromDaShore) August 19, 2023

I want this video to be on a loop on my headstone when I die. https://t.co/KllfwizeiG — britt (@brinnyetc) August 19, 2023

Of course, Twitter is home to plenty of divisive takes, and a lot of fans didn't share the same positive sentiments of those who posted the tweets embedded above. They brought up the fact that the Padres are still languishing in fourth place in the NL West, and that Fernando Tatis Jr. isn't exactly the kind of player that must be celebrated due to his checkered past with PED usage.

16.5 GB in the NL West. 5 GB of the third NL wildcard. Fire me up. https://t.co/O72dr4XM2p — JNav (@jnavla) August 19, 2023

Love this Rarely do you a grown man this fired up for passing drug tests for a full season and finishing in 3rd place. Lotta toughness on display here https://t.co/8AtU2lJm4X — Will Oberst (@ItsWillOberst) August 19, 2023

Love him or hate him, Fernando Tatis Jr. will continue to be himself on the field for the Padres. And the game of baseball is certainly better off when a star of his caliber is enjoying the game the way he did against the Diamondbacks on Friday night.