Fernando Tatis Jr. is having an excellent individual season for the San Diego Padres. After missing the entire 2022 MLB season due to an injury and suspension in relation to performance-enhancing drugs, Tatis is making the most out of his time back on the Padres roster and is sniffing another All-Star appearance.

However, Fernando Tatis Jr. is going to need more votes if he is to secure a slot in Phase 2 of the voting. At the moment, Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. is leading all outfielders in the National League in Phase 1 of the voting, and with a considerable lead, he is likely to top Phase 1 and get the nod to start in the 2023 All-Star Game. That's not ideal for Fernando Tatis Jr.'s chances to make it to the All-Star Game because that would mean only four outfielders from the NL will get in. He is on the outside looking in at No. 6. Ahead of him are Acuna, Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Padres teammate Juan Soto.

Fernando Tatis Jr. doesn't want to put much thought into it, especially since it's outside his control.

“That is for the people to say that,” Tatis said when asked if he deserves to be an All-Star this year, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Tatis' numbers can speak for him, though. Entering Tuesday, the 24-year-old star has a .284 batting average with a .351 on-base percentage, and a .554 slugging percentage to go with 14 home runs and 34 RBI. In his first, and so far only, All-Star year, he batted .282/.364/.611 with 42 home runs and 97 RBI in 2021.