Fernando Tatis Jr. will miss the first few weeks of the regular season amid his PED suspension. However, the shortstop-turned-outfielder is eligible for Spring Training games. Padres’ manager Bob Melvin revealed when Tatis Jr. could make his spring debut for San Diego, per Bally Sports San Diego.

“Good chance you’re going to see him… you’ll see him within the first week,” Melvin said of Tatis Jr. “It might be that game against the Giants.”

The Padres are scheduled to play the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, February 28th. Melvin said he feels as if Fernando Tatis Jr. could have played on Friday in San Diego’s Spring Training opener. However, the Padres want to make sure he’s fully ready to go before putting his name in the lineup.

Tatis Jr., who as mentioned earlier will play outfield this season, has looked sharp taking fly balls so far during the spring according to Bob Melvin.

“He’s unbelievable,” Melvin said of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s outfield prowess. “I mean he could be a point guard, he could play football, probably be a receiver… he’s just having fun running around the outfield and getting back to playing baseball.”

Tatis Jr. has primarily played shortstop for the Padres. This transition will be a major change without question, but Melvin and the team are confident that he can find success in the outfield. It will be intriguing to see how Tatis Jr. performs in the field and at the plate after missing the 2022 season due to injury/suspension.