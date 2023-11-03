The Padres' search for a new manager continues, as they are set to meet with Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza

Things can change in a hurry. Last November, the San Diego Padres were set to embark on a surprisingly ambitious offseason, fresh off a National League Championship Series appearance and a huge victory over the Los Angels Dodgers. Now, the organization is licking its wounds after missing the playoffs entirely, faces potential financial problems and needs a new manager. Other than that, though, everything seems to be fine.

One of those pressing issues is already being addressed. San Diego brass has interviewed multiple candidates in their managerial search but are adding another intriguing one to the mix. The New York Yankees reportedly have their eye on Juan Soto, and now the Padres coincidentally might be looking at a man in Pinstripes to be their next skipper.

They are meeting with Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee. He has been with the organization since 2009, climbing the ranks from the Double-A coaching staff all the way to a spot next to Aaron Boone on the MLB squad. After three years of Bob Melvin, a first-year manager could be a big adjustment for the clubhouse.

Although Mendoza is well-regarded by his peers (he has also interviewed with the New York Mets), there is still reportedly a solid chance the Padres look in-house for their new manager. Mike Shildt had a 252-199 record with the St. Louis Cardinals and is currently serving in a player development role with the Friars. Ryan Flaherty was named bench coach prior to the 2023 season and is also in the running.

The organization will carry on, ideally moving through this process rather quickly. And then it can tackle the next item on this challenging agenda.