The San Diego Padres have a few internal candidates who are viewed as favorites for their managerial opening, but there are a few other names the Padres are keeping tabs on. Mike Shildt and Ryan Flaherty remain firmly in the mix, but Phil Nevin and Benji Gil are also talking with San Diego about the job, according to Britt Ghiroli and Dennis Lin.

Nevin is expected to interview for the job later this week while Gil is in preliminary talks with the Padres. Both Shildt and Flaherty have already reportedly interviewed.

Nevin was let go by the Los Angeles Angels after the 2023 season. He took over for Joe Maddon in June 2022 and accumulated a record of 119-149 with the Angels.

Nevin played seven of his 12 seasons as a player in the MLB with the Padres. He earned his lone All-Star selection with San Diego in 2001.

Gil served as the Angels infield coach each of the last two seasons under Nevin. He has managing experience but not in the MLB, having managed the Mexican national team at the 2023 World Baseball Classic and the 2020 Olympics. He played in parts of eight seasons in the MLB.

The Padres are already well into their offseason plans and will likely want to hammer down their new manager before free agency begins in a few weeks. Phil Nevin and Benji Gil may be slight longshots, but they are both a couple of good interviews away from being named the next manager of the San Diego Padres.