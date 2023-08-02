The San Diego Padres scratched pitcher Joe Musgrove (right shoulder soreness) from his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Colorado Rockies, according to MLB.com reporter AJ Cassavell. Nick Martinez will start in his place.

Per Cassavell, the Padres said Musgrove is expected to make his next start, but that will be contingent on how he is feeling.

Musgrove is in his third season with San Diego. He was an All-Star in 2022 and leads the Padres in wins (10) this season.

Musgrove has pitched six innings or more in 11 of his last 122 starts. In July, he allowed 22 hits across five starts and five earned runs. He went 4-1 in that time.

The Padres, who were expected to compete for a National League championship, have underwhelmed. They are 53-55 and trail the Arizona Diamondbacks by four games in the NL West. They are 8 1/2 games behind the division's leader, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have a 60-45 record.

Musgrove formerly played for the Houston Astros (2016-2017) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (2018-2020). He was a World Series champion with the Astros in 2017.

Along with his All-Star honor, Musgrove pitched a no-hitter for the Padres in April 2021.

Musgrove is a reliable pitcher who could be valuable for San Diego if it makes a postseason push. The Padres have to find a rhythm in the end of the season in order to catch three teams who have .500 records in their division (the San Francisco Giants are 59-49).

The Padres play the Rockies Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. PT. They will then have a four-game home series versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, which begins Friday.