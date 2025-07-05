Currently 3.5 games back from the NL Central lead, the Milwaukee Brewers are working to get back to the postseason once again. As they square off against the Miami Marlins on the road, the team is looking to win their second straight game in the series. However, the odds of that took a little bit of a hit when the Brew Crew lost first baseman Rhys Hoskins due to an injury. According to Milwaukee's official X (formerly Twitter) account, Hoskins left due to left thumb discomfort.

“Rhys Hoskins left today's game with left thumb discomfort,” posted the official team account on their page.

Hoskins was replaced by Jake Bauers at first base. The veteran spells Hoskins at first base and also plays in the corner outfield spots as well. The former Philadelphia Phillie had an RBI triple at the top of the second inning to open the scoring, so he had already made an impact on the game itself. Is the discomfort something minor that will allow Hoskins to return soon? Or is it indicative of something more?

Brewers lineup can't afford to lose Rhys Hoskins for extended period of time

Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Jake Bauers (9) is greeted after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field.
Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Since coming into the game for Hoskins, Bauers has gone 0-for-2. The veteran has played for a few different teams during his time in the majors and has routinely carved out at-bats for himself off the bench or in a platoon. However, if Hoskins is out for an appreciable amount of time, then first base will likely be Bauers' position to lose until Hoskins makes his return.

Based on the injury description, it doesn't sound like an injury that would keep Hoskins out for long. Perhaps he's back in the lineup as soon as tomorrow. Maybe it's a couple of days off for the slugger, then he's back at first base. For now though, there are certainly more than a few questions about the status of Hoskins' left thumb at the moment. Milwaukee's playoff chances are certainly better when Hoskins is back in the heart of their lineup.

More Milwaukee Brewers News
May 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rhys Hoskins (12) hits a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Brewers’ Rhys Hoskins has hilarious reaction to foul ball blastAbdullah Imran ·
Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy argues with the umpire before being ejected over a controversial call that gave the Tampa Bay Rays a run in the sixth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Brewers’ Pat Murphy’s NSFW reaction to overturned stolen baseJosh Davis ·
Jun 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (33) throws a pitch during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
How Brewers rookie made history with recent awardMike Gianakos ·
Brewers news: When Brandon Woodruff will officially make Milwaukee return
When Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff will officially make returnChris Spiering ·
Cooper Pratt of the Brewers making a throw in spring training
3 Brewers prospects who must be untouchable in trade talksRB Hayek ·
Jun 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (9) during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor crush back-to-back homers off Jacob MisiorowskiMike Gianakos ·