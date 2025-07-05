Currently 3.5 games back from the NL Central lead, the Milwaukee Brewers are working to get back to the postseason once again. As they square off against the Miami Marlins on the road, the team is looking to win their second straight game in the series. However, the odds of that took a little bit of a hit when the Brew Crew lost first baseman Rhys Hoskins due to an injury. According to Milwaukee's official X (formerly Twitter) account, Hoskins left due to left thumb discomfort.

“Rhys Hoskins left today's game with left thumb discomfort,” posted the official team account on their page.

Hoskins was replaced by Jake Bauers at first base. The veteran spells Hoskins at first base and also plays in the corner outfield spots as well. The former Philadelphia Phillie had an RBI triple at the top of the second inning to open the scoring, so he had already made an impact on the game itself. Is the discomfort something minor that will allow Hoskins to return soon? Or is it indicative of something more?

Brewers lineup can't afford to lose Rhys Hoskins for extended period of time

Since coming into the game for Hoskins, Bauers has gone 0-for-2. The veteran has played for a few different teams during his time in the majors and has routinely carved out at-bats for himself off the bench or in a platoon. However, if Hoskins is out for an appreciable amount of time, then first base will likely be Bauers' position to lose until Hoskins makes his return.

Based on the injury description, it doesn't sound like an injury that would keep Hoskins out for long. Perhaps he's back in the lineup as soon as tomorrow. Maybe it's a couple of days off for the slugger, then he's back at first base. For now though, there are certainly more than a few questions about the status of Hoskins' left thumb at the moment. Milwaukee's playoff chances are certainly better when Hoskins is back in the heart of their lineup.