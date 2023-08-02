The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies wrap up a three game series with a rubber match Wednesday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Padres-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Padres were seemingly buyers at the deadline. They acquired Garrett Cooper, Rich Hill, Ji-Man Choi, and Scott Barlow. Cooper and Barlow should be welcoming additions for the Padres. San Diego is 8.5 games back in the NL West division, but just five games back in the wild card. The Padres made these acquisitions to try and catch up in the wild card race, and they very well could. However, they need to start winning some series and beating the bottom tier teams – like the Rockies.

The Rockies traded Randall Grichuk, C.J Cron, and Brad Hand for a few prospects over the deadline. They also sent cash to the Dodgers for Justin Bruihl. Colorado has the third worst record in the MLB, and the worst record in the National League. The Rockies have been in a rebuild, and I would not expect them to win many games moving forward for the rest of the season.

Joe Musgrove will be the starting pitcher for the Padres while Kyle Freeland takes the ball for the Rockies.

Here are the Padres-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Rockies Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-162)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+134)

Over: 11.5 (-110)

Under: 11.5 (-110)

How To Watch Padres vs. Rockies

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Joe Musgrove is having a great season on the mound. He has a 3.05 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 97 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched. Musgrove had a great month of July to follow up his good month of June. After posting a 2.25 ERA in June, Musgrove followed up with a 1.45 ERA in July. He allowed five earned runs in 31 innings pitched, and struck out 36 batters. The Rockies struggle to swing it, and they are going to struggle even more without Cron and Grichuk. Musgrove has shown no signs of slowing down, so I expect him to continue his hot streak of play in this game.

San Diego will be facing Freeland in this game. Freeland has a 4.79 ERA, and has allowed 17 home runs on the year. The Padres have a better batting average and slugging percentage when facing a left-handed pitcher. If they can get to Freeland in this game, and drive the ball, the Padres will score some runs. With Musgrove on the mound, San Diego only needs to score three or four runs.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Freeland does have two starts against the Padres this season. One at home and one in San Diego. Both starts have been very good. In the two games started against San Diego, Freeland has thrown 11 innings, allowed just one run on nine hits, and struck out six. He has been able to have his better games against the Padres, and he could definitely do it again. If Freeland can have that same type of start, the Rockies will cover the spread and keep the game close.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Padres have one of their best pitchers on the mound. The Rockies are starting a pitcher who has success against San Diego. However, I trust Musgrove more than Freeland. I expect the Padres to cover the spread and win this game.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (-162), Under 11.5 (-110)