Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension

Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop was suspended 80 games for PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the situation. And now star pitcher Joe Musgrove is giving his brutally honest take on Tatis Jr’s use of PEDs, via Padres writer Dennis Lin.

“He’s a young kid. He’s going to learn his lessons or whatnot. But ultimately, I think you got to start showing a little bit of remorse and you got to start showing us that you’re committed to it and you want to be here.”

Clevinger and Preller echoed similar sentiments when discussing Fernando Tatis Jr. The team and organization as a whole are clearly let down.

Tatis Jr was being marketed as the face of baseball a season ago. His combination of swagger and talent made for one of MLB’s most exciting young players. But he suffered a careless injury in a motorcycle accident prior to the 2022 campaign. As a result, he was forced to miss the entire first portion of the year.

He was preparing to return in late August or September. His presence in the lineup would have been crucial for San Diego. A batting order featuring Fernando Tatis Jr, Juan Soto, and Manny Machado is almost unfair. But we will not get to see that lineup until next year when Tatis Jr is eligible to return.