Padres’ Mike Clevinger drops spicy take on Fernando Tatis Jr after 80-game suspension

It’s safe to say Fernando Tatis Jr has rubbed people the wrong way this year. The San Diego Padres shortstop has all of the talent in the world and arguably was MLB’s face of the game last season. But he was recently suspended 80 games for PEDs. And he’d already hurt his reputation after suffering a careless motorcycle injury prior to the 2022 campaign. His actions have left people around the MLB world frustrated, especially his teammates. Padres’ pitcher Mike Clevinger shared his brutally honest opinion on the Tatis Jr situation, via MLB.com reporter Joe Trezza.

“This is the second time we’ve been disappointed with him. You hope he grows up and learns from this and learns that it’s about more than just him right now.”

Mike Clevinger wasn’t the first person associated with the Padres to comment on the Fernando Tatis Jr news. San Diego’s GM AJ Preller questioned the 23-year old’s maturity.

“When he’s on the field, he’s a difference maker,” Preller said. “You have to learn from the situations. We were hoping that from the offseason to now that there would be some maturity, and obviously with the news today, it’s more of a pattern and it’s something that we’ve got to dig a bit more into. … I’m sure he’s very disappointed. But at the end of the day, it’s one thing to say it. You’ve got to start showing by your actions.”

Fernando Tatis Jr has been vital to the growth of baseball over the past couple of seasons. The way he played the game was entertaining and his talent spoke for itself. But this PED suspension will tarnish his reputation for the remainder of his career.