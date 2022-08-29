Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans

When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move.

Saying that Hader has struggled with the Padres would be an understatement. The All-Star pitcher has been underwhelming, and the fact that the team even gave him a “little break” from closer duties speaks volumes of how much he has fallen in terms of productivity.

Unfortunately for the Padres, Hader’s struggles continue, with his latest performance in Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Royals causing more frustration among fans. He gave up six runs on 0.1 IP (innings pitched), with his ERA with the team now rising to 25.7. The overall numbers since his move to San Diego hasn’t been good, with Jeff Pasan of ESPN noting how Hader has now allowed 12 runs on 2 hits with seven walks and just eight strikeouts in the 4.2 innings he has played.

Since joining the San Diego Padres, Josh Hader has thrown 4.2 innings and allowed 12 runs on 12 hits with seven walks and eight strikeouts. An absolutely brutal stretch that may have seen its nadir today, with six earned runs in one-third of an inning. His season ERA is now 6.52. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 28, 2022

It has been an absolutely disappointing run for Josh Hader, and fans didn’t hold back in criticizing and mocking the 28-year-old pitcher.

Of course the anger from the Padres faithful are understandable. They gave up reliever Taylor Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet and top prospects Robert Gasser and Esteury Ruiz in the deal in hopes of getting a closer with All-Star production. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case.

Here’s to hoping Hader will be able to turn things around, though it remains to be seen how long San Diego can be patient.