Published November 11, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The San Diego Padres recently signed reliever Robert Suarez to a 5-year, $46 million dollar deal. He was a valuable set-up man in 2022 but could have an even more impactful role down the road depending on Josh Hader’s future. According to Jon Heyman, the Padres view Suarez as an “elite set-up man” who could become the team’s closer if Hader walks in free agency next year.

Heyman also reports that Josh Hader is expected to command Edwin Diaz-caliber money on the open market. San Diego already has a number of notable contracts on the team, so it will be interesting to see if they are able to re-sign the closer. Robert Suarez will provide them with a safety net regardless of what happens.

Despite not breaking into the big leagues until age 31, Suarez enjoyed a strong rookie campaign in 2022. He posted an impressive 2.27 ERA over 45 games for the Padres. He remained reliable even when Josh Hader initially struggled for the Padres. Once Hader got back on track toward the playoffs, San Diego’s bullpen became a major strength. Suarez and Hader made up a dynamic back-end of the bullpen duo for the Padres.

San Diego has high hopes for the future. They finally defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in a postseason series and were two wins away from reaching the World Series during the playoffs. With Fernando Tatis Jr set to re-join the team next year, the Padres will be a fascinating team to follow in 2023. Josh Hader and Robert Suarez will play a pivotal role in San Diego’s future success as well.