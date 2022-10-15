Juan Soto pats Padres fans on the back for ‘crazy’ atmosphere in win over Dodgers

The San Diego Padres are one win away from pulling off a huge upset over their division rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in their NLDS series. Game 3 was a hard fought battle, but the Padres pulled out the win in the end. With Game 4 on the horizon, star outfielder Juan Soto made sure to praise the Padres fans for bringing the energy in San Diego’s big win.

In games that are low scoring, there’s no doubt that the crowd can have an impact on the outcome of the game. The Padres grinded out a win on the back of a strong pitching performance, and you can tell the team as a whole was feeding off the crowd’s energy. Soto praised the crowd for making things difficult for the Dodgers, and he will likely be hoping for a similar environment come Game 4 tonight.

Juan Soto played NLDS games at Dodger Stadium, NLCS games at Busch Stadium and WS games in Houston in 2019. “I’ve been in loud places, but this one was a little bit louder,” he said last night. “It was crazy.”

Grisham called the experience created by the Petco Park crowd surreal — Erik Greupner (@erikgreupner) October 15, 2022

Soto certainly knows what he’s talking about, as he helped lead the Washington Nationals to an unexpected World Series title back in 2019. He said that while those environments were certainly loud and crazy, they didn’t compare to the scene at Petco Park last night.

With Game 4 taking place at the same venue, it could be more of the same for Soto and the Padres, which is bad news for the Dodgers. Los Angeles needs to figure things out quickly if they want to comeback in this series, but they will be playing against San Diego and the crowd in this one. Juan Soto admired the crazy crowd in Game 3, and chances are his comments will inspire Padres fans to take things to another level in Game 4.